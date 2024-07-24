Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam CM Meets Union Minister, Secures Support for Energy Security And Urban Development

NET Web Desk

New Delhi, July 24: In a significant development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs & Power, Hardeep Singh Puri, today to discuss key initiatives for Assam’s growth.

The meeting yielded major breakthroughs, including:

– Union Government’s commitment to support Assam’s energy security and ensure 24/7 power availability.

– A roadmap to introduce reforms in the Power Sector, benefiting consumers, distributors, and producers.

– Union Minister’s support for developing and maintaining urban wetlands, promoting environmental sustainability.

– Clearance for a satellite township near Guwahati, boosting urban infrastructure.

– Strategies to enhance PMAY (U) efficacy and leverage Union Budget 2024 announcements for urban Assam’s housing needs.

This meeting marks a significant milestone in Assam’s development journey, with the Union Government pledging support for the state’s key initiatives.

