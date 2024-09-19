CBI Arrests Junior Engineer In Assam Bribery Case

NET Web Desk

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Ayush Kumar, a Junior Engineer at the Central Water Commission (CWC) in Assam, for demanding and accepting a bribe.

Kumar, stationed in Cachar district’s Megna Sub-Division, was caught red-handed accepting Rs 12,000 to clear a complainant’s pending bills. The CBI had registered a case against Kumar and unknown public servants for allegedly demanding a bribe to clear Rs 1.55 lakh in vehicle hiring payments.

The CBI is conducting searches and investigating the matter further.