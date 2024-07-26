Farhan Akhtar Backed Film From Manipur ‘Boong’ To Premiere At Toronto International Film Festival

NET Web Desk

“Boong”, a film from Manipur directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, has been selected for its world premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2024. The film is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.

The movie tells the story of a young Manipuri boy named Boong who sets out to find his father as a surprise gift for his mother, leading to unexpected discoveries and a new beginning for his family.

Debutante director Lakshmipriya Devi has previously worked as a first assistant director on notable films like “Luck by Chance”, “Talaash”, “PK”, and Mira Nair’s series “A Suitable Boy”.

“Boong” will premiere in the Discovery section at the 49th edition of TIFF, held from September 5 to 15.

Excel Entertainment shared the news on Instagram, posting the film’s poster and saying, “Say hello to #Boong! Excited to share that #Boong will premiere at the prestigious @tiff_net.”

The film is produced by Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment, and Suitable Pictures.