Manipur CM Meets Union Defence Minister To Discuss State’s Situation

NET Web Desk

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh met with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Parliament House in New Delhi today to discuss the ongoing situation in Manipur.

The meeting focused on the ethnic strife in Manipur, which has been ongoing since May 2023. Singh expressed his concerns about the situation and sought the Centre’s assistance in restoring normalcy in the state.

Rajnath Singh assured the Manipur CM that he is closely monitoring the situation and working tirelessly to resolve the issue. The Union Defence Minister also informed Singh that necessary measures are being taken to maintain law and order in the state.

During the meeting, Singh also requested the union minister to expedite the handover of the Koirengei Air Field land to the State Government. The land is currently under the control of the Indian Air Force.

The meeting is part of a series of discussions aimed at resolving the crisis in Manipur. The state has been experiencing ethnic violence, and various stakeholders are working together to find a solution.