Meghalaya Police Detain HNYF Members After Blockade Of Assam Registered Vehicles

NET Web Desk

Shillong, July 26: Meghalaya police detained members of the Hynniewtrep National Youth Federation (HNYF) today after they blocked Assam-registered vehicles traveling to popular tourist spots in Sohra and Dawki.

The blockade, which occurred at Umtyngar junction, approximately 20 kilometers from Shillong, was part of a protest by the HNYF against vehicles from outside Meghalaya ferrying tourists.

According to reports, most of the stopped vehicles were en route to popular destinations, and the group demanded that they turn back.

Police from Sohra Sub Division and the Special Operations Team arrived at the scene to manage the situation and maintain order.

However, the situation escalated, with allegations that local vehicles were also being prevented from transporting passengers to these tourist locations.

In response, HNYF announced a new directive prohibiting Assam-registered vehicles from carrying tourists, despite police intervention.

The development follows a recent appeal by the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association to the state government to implement a ban on vehicles from other states ferrying passengers.

The association reported that out of 3,543 vehicles bringing tourists into the state, 2,437 were from outside Meghalaya, while only 1,106 were local vehicles.