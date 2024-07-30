Nagaland: Noklak District Administration Observes World Day Against Trafficking In Persons 2024

NET Web Desk

Kohima, July 30: The Noklak District Administration, in collaboration with the District Hub for Empowerment of Women Noklak and Hope Channel Dimapur, organized an event to observe World Day Against Trafficking in Persons 2024.

Deputy Commissioner Arikumba highlighted the district’s vulnerability to trafficking due to economic and social issues. Resource person K Ela, Director of Prodigals’ Home Dimapur, discussed the illegal adoption practices within the Naga community, emphasizing that such actions constitute human trafficking.

Ela encouraged students to become awareness ambassadors, spreading information and combating human trafficking. The event’s theme, “Leave No Child Behind in the Fight Against Human Trafficking,” emphasized the importance of protecting children from trafficking.

The program aimed to raise awareness about human trafficking, its impact, and the need for collective action to prevent it. By engaging students and the community, the event sought to empower individuals to become change-makers in the fight against human trafficking.