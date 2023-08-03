Assam: Kokrajhar Gears Up To Host Historic 132nd Durand Cup For The First Time

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 03, 2023: The city of peace, Kokrajhar, is ready to host the 132nd edition of the prestigious Durand Cup, India’s oldest football tournament, for the first time at the SAI Stadium.

To witness the best footballing action in the country in their own city, the trophy unveiling ceremony and the trophy tour on July 22 have created a buzz among the local football lovers.

With the presence of the Minister of Defence, the Chief Minister of Assam and the Chief of Army Staff, the opening ceremony will take place on August 5. The spectators and players will be treated to a spectacular show of thrilling displays by the Indian Armed Forces contingents and cultural programs by the local troupe.

The inaugural event will also feature Sukhoi flypast, Para Jumps and Helicopter Fly Pasts. Martial displays and Bhangra along with Bodo cultural dances by the locals will enthuse the crowds at the event.

The opening match will see the debut of the local team, Bodoland FC, against Rajasthan United FC. The city will also host a foreign team from Nepal, the Tribhuvan Army FC.

The Durand Cup will have 24 teams participating, including one team each from Nepal and Bangladesh, who are returning to the tournament after 27 years. The teams include 12 teams from the Indian Super League (ISL), five teams from I-League and Downtown Heroes FC from I-League 2. The three teams of Armed Forces and Bodoland FC are also in the fray.

The tournament will continue till September 3 across Kolkata, Guwahati and Kokrajhar. Kokrajhar will also host a quarter final match on August 24, apart from the league matches between eight teams.