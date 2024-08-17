Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur: Indefinite shutdown Declared In Noney District From Midnight Of August 18

NET Web Desk

The Rongmei Naga Council Manipur (RNCM) has announced an indefinite total shutdown commencing at midnight on August 18. This action, led by the zonal organization Ntayphay Luangrian (foothills) of RNCM, aims to protest the state government’s failure to establish Alternative Administration Arrangements for the Naga tribes in the foothills of Sadar Hills and Churachandpur.

The shutdown will impact major roads including National Highway 37 (Imphal-Jiribam Road), Tongjei Maril Road (Bisnupur-Khoupum-Rengpang Road), and the Leimatak Loktak Project Road.

Essential services such as medical, electricity, water supply, education, and telecommunications will remain unaffected.

