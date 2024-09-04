Tripura CM Announces Additional Rs 10 Crore For Flood Relief

NET Web Desk

Agartala, September 4: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has announced an additional Rs 10 crore for flood relief from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, bringing the total to Rs 12 crore. This significant increase in relief funds aims to support flood-affected people in the state.

The Chief Minister’s Office has reported a heartening response from individuals and organizations across various sectors, including banks, social organizations, and other groups, who have contributed to the relief fund. Financial aid is being deposited daily, reflecting a strong humanitarian response from the community.

The Chief Minister’s Office has released a list of contributors, including State Bank of India (Rs 25,00,000), Tinku Roy, Minister (Rs 50,000), Biswa Bandhu Sen, Speaker (Rs 63,000), and National Law University, Faculty and Staff (Rs 70,000). Other contributors include All Tripura Community Health Officers (Rs 20,000), Bru Songrongma Mthoh (Rs 10,005), and Siksha Bhavan Montessori School (Rs 30,000).

Additional contributions have been made by All Tripura School Computer Sikhshak (Rs 41,000), Ekadanta Social Organisation (Rs 1,00,000), Madhuban K HS School Teachers (Rs 18,000), and Arnab Das, a 6-year-old (Rs 3,000). Other contributors include TIFT Staffs (Rs 30,000), Satyanarayan Seba Sangha (Rs 10,000), and Sherowali Sweets (Rs 51,000).

The Chief Minister’s Office has expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response and encouraged continued support for the flood relief efforts. The additional funds will be utilized to provide aid to those affected by the floods, ensuring timely support and relief.