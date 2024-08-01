Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Calls On Union Minister J P Nadda

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu met with Union Health Minister J P Nadda at his office in New Delhi today, accompanied by Arunachal Pradesh MP Tapir Gao and Minister Health & Family Welfare; Water Resources Biyuram Wahge.

The meeting focused on improving health infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, with emphasis on last-mile connectivity and ensuring quality healthcare for all.

CM Khandu sought vital support from the Union Health minister to address the healthcare challenges in the state.