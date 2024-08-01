Naga Political Solution Delayed: Congress MP Slams Government

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 1: S Supongmeren Jamir, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) and President of Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC), has alleged that the Government of India is employing delay tactics regarding the implementation of the Naga Political Solution.

Jamir called for a unified voice of the Naga people to press for early implementation, highlighting ongoing delays since the agreements made in 2015 and 2017 between the Central Government and the Naga Political Groups.

The NPCC President’s statement comes amid growing concerns over the delayed Naga solution, which has led to issues such as illegal taxation and killings. The Nagaland government has constituted a ‘Political Affairs Committee’ (PAC) to address the Naga political issue, comprising ministers and legislature party leaders of all political parties.

A high-level political meeting was held on May 9, chaired by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, to discuss the Naga political issue. However, the delay in implementation has raised concerns among the Naga people, with Jamir urging for a collective effort to push for a timely solution.