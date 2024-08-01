Security of Opposition Candidates Will Be Confiscated in Tripura’s Panchayat Elections, Declares Minister Sudhangshu Das

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 1, 2024: An election rally was held on Thursday at the Irani school grounds in Unakoti district, drawing a significant turnout of local political figures and supporters. The event was attended by ARD, Fisheries and SC Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das, Waqf Board Chairman Mabaswar Ali, state committee member Kamal Dey, Mandal President Siddharth Datta, and Zilla Parishad Candidate Ghiyas Uddin Ahmed.

Addressing the crowd, Minister Das emphasized the anticipated victory of BJP candidates in the upcoming elections. “The security of the opposition party candidates will be confiscated, and the BJP candidates are going to win in this election,” he proclaimed confidently. He urged voters to reflect on their choices at the polling stations in the coming eight days, asserting, “When you question your conscience, only one answer will come from within – to give your sacred vote to the Bharatiya Janata Party.”

Das also highlighted the various developmental initiatives undertaken by the state government under the BJP’s leadership. He spoke extensively about the benefits provided to poor farmers through different state-sponsored allowances. “Our government is committed to transparent and impartial panchayats, and it is crucial for BJP candidates to win for the continued progress and prosperity of our communities,” he stated.

Following his address at the Irani school grounds, Minister Das continued his campaign trail, moving to Lakshmipur village panchayat and later to Ichabpur Panchayat. His schedule was packed, with meetings and speeches in various panchayats of the Gaurnagar block of Kailashahar extending from the afternoon well into the night.

The minister’s speech resonated with many in attendance, reflecting the party’s strategy to galvanize support through promises of development and a call for integrity in local governance. As the election approaches, such rallies are critical in shaping the political landscape and influencing voter sentiment.