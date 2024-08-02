Nagaland Govt Proposes Six New Model Colleges To Boost Higher Education

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 2: In a significant move to boost higher education in the state, the Nagaland government has proposed six new Model Colleges under the PM-USHA initiative, aiming to establish one higher education institution in every district.

Director of Higher Education, Dr. A. Nshoga, made the announcement at the All Nagaland College Students Union’s 45th Foundation Day cum Degree Topper Felicitation program in Kohima. He also revealed plans to phase out stand-alone and single-stream Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in favor of vibrant multidisciplinary institutions.

This development is part of the government’s efforts to enhance access to quality higher education and create a robust educational ecosystem in Nagaland. The proposed Model Colleges will cater to the growing demand for higher education in the state, providing students with more opportunities for academic growth and development.