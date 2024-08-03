Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Mizoram CM Likely To Mediate Peace Talks Between Kuki-Zo And Meitei Groups

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Mizoram, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma is set to play a crucial role in mediating peace talks between Kuki-Zo organizations and the Manipur government, as well as between Kuki-Zo representatives and Meitei community groups. Lalduhoma confirmed to Deccan Herald that Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh recently requested his assistance as a mediator in discussions with the Kuki-Zo community.

The request was made during a meeting on the sidelines of the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi on July 28, though Lalduhoma did not provide further details. The move is significant given that Kuki-Zo organizations have consistently avoided talks involving Singh, a Meitei, whom they blame for the ongoing conflict.

N.Biren Singh’s appeal to Lalduhoma reflects the ethnic connections between the Kukis and Mizos, with the former viewing the Mizoram CM as a trusted leader. Additionally, Lalduhoma’s political advisor, Muanpuia Punte, visited the Kuki-majority Churachandpur district in Manipur on Thursday. Punte attended a Kuki Village Volunteers event and held informal discussions with local leaders regarding the proposed talks.

However, a leader from a prominent Kuki-Zo organization indicated to Deccan Herald that they have yet to receive a formal invitation from the Centre for the talks.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News