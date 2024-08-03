Mizoram CM Likely To Mediate Peace Talks Between Kuki-Zo And Meitei Groups

NET Web Desk

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma is set to play a crucial role in mediating peace talks between Kuki-Zo organizations and the Manipur government, as well as between Kuki-Zo representatives and Meitei community groups. Lalduhoma confirmed to Deccan Herald that Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh recently requested his assistance as a mediator in discussions with the Kuki-Zo community.

The request was made during a meeting on the sidelines of the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi on July 28, though Lalduhoma did not provide further details. The move is significant given that Kuki-Zo organizations have consistently avoided talks involving Singh, a Meitei, whom they blame for the ongoing conflict.

N.Biren Singh’s appeal to Lalduhoma reflects the ethnic connections between the Kukis and Mizos, with the former viewing the Mizoram CM as a trusted leader. Additionally, Lalduhoma’s political advisor, Muanpuia Punte, visited the Kuki-majority Churachandpur district in Manipur on Thursday. Punte attended a Kuki Village Volunteers event and held informal discussions with local leaders regarding the proposed talks.

However, a leader from a prominent Kuki-Zo organization indicated to Deccan Herald that they have yet to receive a formal invitation from the Centre for the talks.