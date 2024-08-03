Tripura: BSF Troops Thwart Multiple Infiltration Attempts Along Indo-Bangladesh Border

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 03, 2024: On the night of August 2, 2024, vigilant Border Security Force (BSF) troops stationed along the International Border in Tripura successfully thwarted several infiltration and smuggling attempts.

At approximately 9:40 PM, BSF troops deployed in the general area of Joynagar under the jurisdiction of Ramnagar police station observed suspicious movement of 4 to 5 Bangladeshi nationals approaching the border fence from the Bangladesh side. The same group was spotted again at around 11:30 PM. Sensing an imminent illegal infiltration attempt, the alert BSF troops promptly responded by firing non-lethal stun grenades. The Bangladeshi nationals fled back into their territory, avoiding further confrontation.

In another incident, BSF personnel detected the movement of two Bangladeshi nationals trying to cross the border fence in the general area of Lankamura, also under the Ramnagar police station. The alert troops managed to apprehend the individuals before they could breach the border fence.

A separate case involved the arrest of a Bangladeshi national attempting to cross the border in the area of BOP Yakubnagar, under Dharmanagar police station in North Tripura district. The prompt and coordinated action by the BSF troops successfully prevented the infiltration attempts. Preliminary questioning of the apprehended individuals is currently underway.

In the night between August 2nd and 3rd, BSF troops foiled multiple smuggling attempts across the Indo-Bangladesh border. Utilizing non-lethal strategies, the troops fired three rounds from a Pump Action Gun and lobbed stun grenades to prevent trans-border crimes. In various operations, the BSF seized 14 cattle, a large quantity of sugar, cannabis, and other contraband items.

In an intelligence-based operation led by BSF troops in conjunction with the Government Railway Police (GRP) Agartala, notorious Indian tout Rupan Miya was apprehended in the general area of Nischintpur. Miya, who was wanted in multiple cases for facilitating illegal migration from Bangladesh to India, was arrested at around 7:00 PM on August 2nd from his village Madhya Charipara. He has been handed over to the GRP Agartala for further legal action, and his connections with Bangladeshi touts are under investigation.

A senior BSF official stated, “Our troops are committed to preventing illegal infiltration and smuggling along the border. The coordinated efforts and vigilance of our personnel have once again demonstrated our resolve to maintain the security and integrity of our nation.”

The BSF has intensified its operations and strengthened its presence along the international border to curb trans-border crimes effectively.