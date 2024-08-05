Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam To Introduce ‘Love Jihad’ Law And Land Sale Rules

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state government will introduce new legislation addressing ‘Love Jihad’ and regulating land sales between different religious communities.

The proposed law will mandate life imprisonment for those convicted of ‘Love Jihad.’ This legislation is expected to be introduced during the monsoon session of the Assam Assembly later this month.

In addition, Sarma revealed plans for a new domicile policy, specifying that only individuals born in Assam will be eligible for government jobs.

The Chief Minister also announced that land transactions between different religious communities will require approval from the Chief Minister’s office. He noted that land previously acquired by certain communities will be restored to indigenous people, and land belonging to indigenous and backward communities will be non-transferable.

