Sikkim CM Presents Budget For 2024-25, Highlights Government’s Achievements And Goals

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Aug 5: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang presented the budget for the financial year 2024-25 to the House on the inaugural day of the Budget Session today, outlining his government’s progressive schemes, achievements, and developmental goals.

Tamang emphasized the need for sustainable development policies, ensuring the prosperity and well-being of the people of Sikkim. As the Minister-in-charge of Finance, he presented key documents, including the Explanatory Memorandum, Annual Financial Statement, Estimates of Receipts, and Demands for Grants for 2024-25.

The Chief Minister’s appeal to members to commit to sustainable development policies underscores his government’s dedication to creating a prosperous and thriving Sikkim.