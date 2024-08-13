Tripura’s Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury Criticizes BJP Over Panchayat Election Results

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 13, 2024: Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging widespread malpractices and violence during the recent panchayat elections in Tripura. Chaudhury claimed that if the elections had been conducted in a fair, free, and peaceful manner, it would have been impossible for the BJP to secure even 20 percent of the seats.

“The BJP has captured the panchayat seats by force. The results published in the Panchayat elections are not the verdict of the people,” Chaudhury asserted expressing his anger and frustration while addressing a press conference here in Agartala city on Tuesday afternoon.

Chaudhury accused the BJP of creating an atmosphere of terror since the announcement of the panchayat election date. “Since then, miscreants affiliated with the ruling BJP have attacked opposition party workers. CPIM candidates were barred from filing nominations. As a result, several CPM workers were injured and one was killed,” he stated.

He further alleged that BJP nominees had won unopposed in about 71 percent of the seats even before the elections. “On the day of polling, voters were sent home by intimidation. Similarly, on the day of counting of votes, miscreants under the patronage of the ruling party maintained an atmosphere of terror in the state. Opposition workers were not allowed to enter counting centers in various blocks,” Chaudhury added.

Chaudhury also criticized the State Election Commission for failing to provide security to the agents of the opposition party despite earlier appeals. “A tragic situation was observed on the day of the polling results. In Rajnagar, Kakraban, Tepania, Kadamtala, Kathalia, Jubarajnagar, and Chandipur blocks, opposition party agents were forcefully evicted from the counting centers. The ruling party workers were not allowing the results to be declared as opposition candidates were winning in many seats,” he alleged.

He mentioned that the matter had been discussed with the State Election Commission several times, and a letter was given to the commission on Monday. “But the Election Commission could not take necessary steps to prevent terrorism in the state,” Chaudhury lamented.

The Leader of Opposition also highlighted the violence faced by CPIM leaders and workers. “CPIM leaders and workers were injured in the deadly attack by BJP terrorists on the counting center in Kathalia. Currently, they are under treatment at GB Hospital,” he informed.

Chaudhury reiterated his belief that the BJP’s victory was not legitimate. “It would have been impossible for the BJP to win even 20 percent seats if fair, free, and peaceful elections were organized in the state. They are trying to establish a dictatorship in the state. The movement against BJP will be intensified in the coming days,” he declared.