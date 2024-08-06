Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Congress Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi Calls For Regular All-Party Meetings On India-Bangladesh Ties

NET Web Desk

Congress Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, today emphasized the need for regular all-party meetings to address the sensitive situation regarding India-Bangladesh relations. Following an all-party meeting held earlier in the day, Gogoi described the External Affairs Minister’s statement as “very sensitive” and stressed the importance of keeping party leaders informed about the evolving situation.

Gogoi advocated for recurring meetings to ensure continuous awareness and coordination among parties, enabling governments in border states to remain vigilant and proactive. He suggested that by streamlining efforts, India can effectively manage its political relationships with Bangladesh in the future.

The Congress leader emphasized the importance of cooperation among governments in border states, regardless of party affiliations, to address the situation effectively. Gogoi’s call for regular all-party meetings aims to facilitate a unified approach in navigating the complex dynamics of India-Bangladesh ties.

