Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For Nagaland, Orange Alert In Three Districts

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 6: The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for the state, predicting intense showers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places until August 10.

An Orange alert has been issued for tomorrow in the districts of Kohima, Kiphire, and Tuensang, where extremely heavy rainfall is expected. The NSDMA has urged residents to exercise caution and prepare for potential flash flooding and landslides.

The weather update indicates that almost all districts in Nagaland will experience heavy rainfall, with temperatures ranging from 76 to 90°F. The regional weather forecast also predicts similar conditions in Dimapur, Chümoukedima, Medziphema, Ngoungchung, and Angjangyang.

Residents are advised to stay informed and follow safety guidelines to minimize risks associated with the severe weather conditions.