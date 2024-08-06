President Droupadi Murmu Receives Fiji’s Highest Civilian Award

NET Web Desk

President Droupadi Murmu received the Companion of the Order of Fiji, the highest civilian award from Fiji, during her visit to the country. This marks the first time an Indian head of state has visited Fiji.

Fijian President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere conferred the award, acknowledging the strong relationship between India and Fiji. During her visit, Murmu addressed the Fijian Parliament, reaffirming India’s willingness to collaborate with Fiji on projects that benefit both nations. She highlighted shared values such as democracy and human rights.

The visit included a review of the ‘Solarisation of Heads of State Residences’ project, an initiative by India, and discussions on deepening bilateral ties.

Following her visit to Fiji, President Murmu will continue her tour to New Zealand and Timor-Leste as part of a six-day trip aimed at advancing India’s Act East Policy.