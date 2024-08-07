National Javelin Day Celebrated In Sikkim With Inter-District Competition

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Aug 7: The Sikkim Athletic Association (SAA), in collaboration with the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), celebrated National Javelin Day at Khel Gaon Stadium in Resithang, Gangtok. The event aimed to inspire the country’s youth and nurture athletes like Neeraj Chopra, who secured the Gold medal for India in the Tokyo Olympics.

The inter-district competition saw participants from all districts of Sikkim, with medals and tokens awarded to winners in various age groups. The event was attended by Wasif Ali, Manager (Corporate Affairs and CSR), Sun Pharma, and Bikash Thapa, Chairman, Stars of Hope, among others.

The SAA offered a token of appreciation to Wasif Ali and Bikash Thapa for their continued support in athletics. The event concluded with a plantation drive by the members and athletes of the Sikkim Athletic Association.

National Javelin Day is an annual event commemorating Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic Gold Medal win in 2020. The celebration aims to promote athletics and inspire young talent in the sport.