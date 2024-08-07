North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) Appeals to PM Modi To Address Escalating Crisis In Bangladesh

NET Web Desk

The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), a coalition of eight student bodies from the seven North Eastern states, has made an urgent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the escalating crisis in Bangladesh. In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister, NESO expressed grave concerns over the potential repercussions of the ongoing turmoil in Bangladesh, which they fear could lead to a significant influx of illegal immigrants into the North Eastern states.

NESO called for immediate intervention from the Government of India to prevent any further illegal immigration from Bangladesh and urged the government to enhance border security measures to detect and deter illegal crossings. The organization also underscored the need to protect the indigenous communities of the North East and preserve their unique cultural and social fabric.

The appeal comes amid growing concerns over the impact of the Bangladesh crisis on the North Eastern states. NESO’s move is seen as a significant step towards highlighting the region’s concerns and seeking prompt action from the central government.