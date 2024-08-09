Manipur Media Fraternity Submits Memorandum to CM and IPR Minister For Action On Newsprint Hijacking

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 9: The media fraternity of Manipur, under the banner of the All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) and Editors Guild Manipur (EGM), has submitted a four-point charter of demands, urging the relevant authorities to take prompt action:

1) Identify and prosecute those responsible for the hijacking and burning of newsprint in Kangpokpi, in accordance with the law.

2) Ensure the free movement of vehicles carrying press-related materials on national highways.

3) Compensate publishing houses for the losses incurred due to the incident.

4) Transfer security responsibilities for the affected sections of the national highways from IGAR (East) to the Army’s Red Shield Division or IGAR (South).

On Friday, the media fraternity staged a sit-in at the Manipur Press Club in Imphal in response to the recent hijacking and burning of newsprint reels in Kangpokpi District. As part of the protest, all electronic news channels ceased activities on Friday, and no newspapers will be published on Saturday. This move aims to ensure press freedom, uphold the public’s right to information, and protect the rights of journalists and publishing houses.

The memorandum, signed by Raj Nongthombam, Vice-President of AMWJU, and Aribam Robindro Sharma, Vice-President of EGM, has been submitted to Chief Minister N Biren Singh and IPR Minister Dr. Sapam Ranjan. It will also be submitted to the newly appointed Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Saturday. A copy of the memo has also been sent to the Security Advisor to the Government of Manipur and the DGP, Manipur.

