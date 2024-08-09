Nagaland Boosts Border Security And ILP Checks Amid Bangladesh Political Instability

NET Web Desk

The Government of Nagaland has started taking up measures to address any impact in Nagaland from the situation of Bangladesh.

In this regard, Nagaland Home Commissioner, Vyasan R and Commissioner KS Anden Konyak held a press conference at the Commissioner’s Office in Kohima today after holding a video conference with deputy commissioners across the state this afternoon. The meeting was convened to address the likely impact of the ongoing political instability in Bangladesh on Nagaland, particularly concerning the issue of illegal immigration.

During the press conference, Vyasan R emphasized the importance of preparedness in the face of likelihood of cross-border issues. “We must not be caught off guard by the situation in Bangladesh,” he stated. The Home Commissioner also said that district administrations have already implemented measures to address these concerns. The District Security Coordination Committees have been activated, ensuring that each district is on high alert, he added.

The discussions also focused on tightening the Inner Line Permit (ILP) checks, activating village councils to monitor and report any unusual movements, and reinforcing communication channels. The Home Commissioner highlighted the decision to establish cross-border coordination with Assam counterparts, enabling early warnings.

Some districts have already initiated surprise checks, and vulnerable points along the border are being thoroughly monitored. “The district administrations are our first responders, our antennas and communication channels are being activated,” Vyasan R added.