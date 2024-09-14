Doctor Assaulted At Karimganj Civil Hospital, Authorities Condemn Incident

NET Web Desk

In a disturbing incident, Dr. Burhan Uddin, an on-duty doctor at the children’s outpatient department, was physically assaulted by relatives of a deceased patient at Karimganj Civil Hospital.

The relatives, identified as Satya Banik and Nityagopal Banik, claimed that Dr. Uddin was responsible for the death of Somnath Banik, who passed away two months ago. They demanded a compensation of Rs 5 lakh and threatened the doctor with violence.

The situation escalated when the relatives forcefully entered Dr. Uddin’s consultation room and assaulted him during a routine examination. Hospital authorities promptly informed the police, who arrested the attackers. Lipi Dev, the principal of Karimganj Civil Hospital, confirmed the incident and expressed concern over the growing violence against medical professionals.