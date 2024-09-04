Mizoram: Major Drug Bust In Aizawl; 41 Kg Methamphetamine Seized, 5 Arrested

NET Web Desk

In a major operation, the Special Narcotics PS team under CID Crime seized a massive 41.234 kg of suspected methamphetamine worth Rs 5,36,04,200 at Lungverh, Sakawrtuichhun area, Aizawl.

Acting on specific inputs, the personnel conducted a raid and arrested five individuals for their involvement in the case. The accused have been identified as Edenthara (27), a resident of Zemabawk; Rochharliana (38) and Vanlalvunga (47), residents of Champhai District; Nasir Uddin (34) from Assam’s Karimganj; and Anurul Haque (37), a resident of North Tripura.

A case has been registered under the ND&PS Act for further legal action. The investigation has been launched to trace the backward and forward linkages, aiming to dismantle the drug trafficking network. This significant seizure and arrest have dealt a major blow to the drug trafficking syndicates operating in the region.