Tripura to Announce Three-Tier Panchayat Election Results Online for the First Time: SEC Secretary

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 10, 2024 – In a groundbreaking move, the State Election Commission of Tripura will, for the first time, publish the three-tier Panchayat election results directly on its official website. This initiative will allow citizens to view the results in real-time during the counting process.

State Election Commission Secretary Asit Kumar Das made this announcement while addressing reporters today. “The three-tier Panchayat elections have been conducted peacefully across the state. We are pleased to inform that the results will be announced on August 12,” Das stated.

He further elaborated that the counting will take place in 35 polling stations across the state, covering Panchayat Samiti, Gram Panchayat and Zilla Parishad constituencies. “We have ensured that sufficient security forces are deployed at every polling station to maintain order and safety,” Das added.

Highlighting the significance of this new approach, Das said, “This is the first time that people will be able to know the results during the counting process itself, as they will be available directly on the State Election Commission website.”

This move is expected to enhance transparency and provide timely information to the public, marking a significant step forward in the state’s electoral process.

In Tripura’s three-tier panchayat system, a total of 6,889 seats are there including Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis and Zila Parishads and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has already won 4,805 seats uncontested.

Apart from this, BJP has fielded candidates in 1,809 seats in Gram Panchayats, 188 seats in Panchayat Samitis and 96 in Zilla Parishads. CPIM fielded candidates in 1,222 seats in Gram Panchayats, 148 in Panchayat Samitis and 81 in Zilla Parishads. Congress fielded candidates in 731 seats of Gram Panchayats, 98 in PSs and 76 in ZPs. TIPRA Motha Party fielded candidates in 138 seats of GPs and 11 seats of PSs.