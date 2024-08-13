Assam Government Partners With Prasar Bharati To Produce Documentary Series On Lachit Borphukan

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 13: The Assam government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Prasar Bharati to produce a documentary series on the life of Lachit Borphukan, the legendary General of the Ahom Kingdom. The agreement was signed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Doordarshan’s Director General, Kanchan Prasad, at the Lok Sabha Bhawan in Guwahati.

The 52-episode series aims to showcase the life and legacy of Lachit Borphukan, who has been a revered figure in Assam’s history. Chief Minister Sarma described the signing of the MoU as a “historic day” for the people of Assam, marking the first time that the story of the legendary General will be documented and broadcast nationally.

The move comes after the Assam government celebrated the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan two years ago, which sparked a growing interest in the legendary general among the people of Assam. The Chief Minister urged the production committee to ensure that the portrayal of Borphukan remains respectful and sensitive to the sentiments of the people of Assam.

This is not the first time that the Assam government has partnered to produce a documentary on Lachit Borphukan. Earlier in July, the government inked an agreement with OTT platform JioCinema to showcase a short documentary on the 16th-century Ahom General.