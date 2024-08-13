Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland MP Seeks Upgrade Of Veterinary College, Introduction Of PG Courses

Kohima, Aug 13: Lok Sabha MP from Nagaland, S. Supongmeren Jamir, has urged the Centre to upgrade the College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry in Jalukie, Nagaland, and introduce postgraduate and PhD level courses.

In a letter to Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Jamir requested the upgrade, aiming to enhance the college’s academic and research capabilities. The college, inaugurated by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, currently offers undergraduate courses.

Additionally, Jamir has sought the establishment of a fish seed production centre (FSPC) in Nagaland, to boost the state’s fisheries sector.

