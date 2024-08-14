Tripura: Amusement Park to be Developed at Jirania under Swadesh Darshan Scheme

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 14, 2024: In a significant boost to the tourism infrastructure of Tripura, a state-of-the-art amusement park is set to be developed at Sachindranagar Colony in the Jirania subdivision under West district. The project, which will be funded under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, is expected to cost approximately Rs 50 crore.

Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury visited the site of the proposed park on Wednesday, marking a pivotal moment in the state’s tourism development efforts. Speaking to reporters during his visit, Chowdhury highlighted the central government’s commitment to promoting Tripura’s tourism on a global scale through the Swadesh Darshan Scheme.

“Funds have been allocated under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme by the Central Government to promote the tourism of Tripura to the world. This initiative has already kick started the development of various tourist spots across the state,” Chowdhury stated. “This time, we have received additional funds under the scheme, which will be utilized to build a world-class park on both public and private land in Sachindranagar Colony.”

Chowdhury emphasized the multifaceted benefits of the project, noting that it would not only enhance the local tourism landscape but also create employment opportunities for the residents of Jirania. “A world-class park will be built here, which will contribute to the development of the residents of Jirania and create employment opportunities. We have held discussions with the local people, and they have agreed to voluntarily donate land to the state government. In return, we have assured them that a member of their family will be given a job in the park,” he added.

The proposed park is expected to become a major attraction, drawing tourists from across the country and beyond, thereby boosting the local economy and providing a recreational space for the community. The project underscores the government’s commitment to leveraging tourism as a means of economic development and community enrichment in Tripura.