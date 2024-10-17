BSF Apprehends Multiple 3 Bangladeshi Nationals, 4 Indian Touts and Cracks Down on Drug Trafficking in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 17, 2024: In a series of operations over two days, Border Security Force (BSF) troops intensified their vigilance along the Indo-Bangladesh border, apprehending multiple individuals attempting illegal entry and cracking down on drug trafficking activities.

On 16th October 2024, around 12:15 pm, BSF personnel apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals near the Rahimpur Border Outpost (BOP) under the Kalamchaura Police Station, Sepahijala District. Both detainees, residents of Dhaka, Bangladesh, were caught attempting to enter Indian territory by breaching the border fence. Acting swiftly on their revelations, a joint operation by BSF and the Kalamchaura Police led to the arrest of an Indian tout in the village of Gurangola, suspected of facilitating the illegal infiltration.

In a separate operation during the night of 17th October 2024, BSF troops at BOP Mohanpur under Sidhai Police Station, West District, apprehended another Bangladeshi national from Chapainawabganj District while attempting to cross the border.

Further intelligence-based joint operations between BSF, GRP Agartala, and Tripura Police resulted in the arrest of three Indian touts involved in illegal migration activities. The BSF has significantly ramped up its surveillance efforts along the Tripura border to dismantle tout networks facilitating cross-border infiltration.

In another noteworthy operation on 17th October 2024, based on specific intelligence input, a joint team from BOP Kamlasagar and Madhupur Police apprehended a minor near Sepahijala District around 10:00 am. A packet containing 4,495 Yaba tablets, valued at ₹44.95 lakh, was recovered from the individual.

“BSF is committed to eradicating the menace of drug trafficking and illegal infiltration along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura,” a senior BSF official stated, underscoring their resolve to dismantle cross-border crime networks.