Centre Appoints Govind Mohan As Next Union Home Secretary

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Govind Mohan, Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, as the next Union Home Secretary.

Mohan, a 1989-batch IAS officer from Sikkim, will take over as Home Secretary on August 22, following the completion of Ajay Kumar Bhalla’s tenure.

Mohan has been appointed as an Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Home Affairs with immediate effect, paving the way for his transition to the top post.

A seasoned administrator, Mohan has served in various capacities in the Union Home Ministry and the Sikkim government. He has also held key positions in the Ministry of Culture since October 2021.

Mohan holds a B.Tech degree from Banaras Hindu University and a PG Diploma from IIM, Ahmedabad. He hails from Uttar Pradesh and has a proven track record in administration.