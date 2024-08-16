Assam Schools Shine At 7th Edition Of School Cinema International Film Festival

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 16: The School Cinema International Film Festival (SCIFF), India’s largest children’s film festival, is back for its 7th edition, taking place from August 15th to 31st, 2024, across the country. This year’s event promises to be a groundbreaking celebration of global cinema, with over 3000 schools in Assam participating.

SCIFF, formerly known as the International Kids Film Festival (IKFF), has transformed education by bringing global cinema into Indian classrooms. The festival features 80+ films in 15+ languages from over 20 countries, showcasing diverse themes like mental health, social justice, environmental awareness, and security.

The festival is spearheaded by Syed Sultan Ahmed, an educationist, visionary, filmmaker, and the mastermind behind Film Pedagogy. “Films have the power to shape our world, and SCIFF is more than just a film festival – it’s a catalyst for change,” Ahmed said.

The festival includes a Film Making competition for students, complementing the WATCH and LEARN segments. WATCH features films submitted by global filmmakers for school screenings, while LEARN offers workshops by industry experts to teach students the art of filmmaking.

The MAKE competition, recognized as the world’s largest student filmmaking contest, offers a global platform for young filmmakers. This year, the festival is further supported by state governments in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Assam, enhancing its impact.

A distinguished jury lineup of global experts will ensure that the best films receive the recognition they deserve. With prestigious partnerships and global recognition, SCIFF provides students with an immersive festival experience in their most comfortable environment.