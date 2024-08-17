Pakyong District Launches Integrated Economic Inclusion Action Plan

NET Web Desk

Pakyong, August 17: The first meeting of the District Level Committee on Integrated Economic Inclusion Action Plans (IEIAP) was chaired by Mr. Agawane Rohan Ramesh, IAS, DC Pakyong, at the conference hall of the DAC Pakyong today.

The primary objective of the IEIAP is to coordinate the implementation of economic inclusion initiatives, with a specific focus on promoting economic inclusion outcomes for women and youth.

During the meeting, DC Pakyong discussed the key objectives of the IEIAP, including convergence of investments, financial intervention, targeted intervention, gender and youth focus, and a bottom-up citizen approach. He outlined the committee’s responsibilities and plans for uplifting women and youth.

Robin Pd Sewa, ADC (Dev), provided an overview of Sikkim INSPIRES, a transformative initiative aimed at fostering economic inclusion for women and youth in non-farm sectors.

The meeting was attended by officials from various departments, including Commerce & Industries, Tourism & Civil Aviation, Airport Authority of India, State Institute of Rural Development, Health & Family Welfare, Information & Technology, Women & Child Development, Social Welfare, and SIRD.