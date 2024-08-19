Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur Shines In Indian Football: 10 Players Selected For U20 SAFF Championship

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Meghalaya, Northeast, Sports
NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 19: In a remarkable feat for Manipur, ten talented football players from the state have been selected to represent India in the upcoming U20 SAFF Championship in Nepal. The team will be led by Ricky Meitei Haobam, who has been appointed as the captain, showcasing his leadership skills and expertise on the field.

The selection of ten players from Manipur is a testament to the state’s thriving football culture and talent pool. With Ricky Meitei Haobam at the helm, the team is expected to put up a strong show in the championship.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News