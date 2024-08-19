Manipur Shines In Indian Football: 10 Players Selected For U20 SAFF Championship

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 19: In a remarkable feat for Manipur, ten talented football players from the state have been selected to represent India in the upcoming U20 SAFF Championship in Nepal. The team will be led by Ricky Meitei Haobam, who has been appointed as the captain, showcasing his leadership skills and expertise on the field.

The selection of ten players from Manipur is a testament to the state’s thriving football culture and talent pool. With Ricky Meitei Haobam at the helm, the team is expected to put up a strong show in the championship.