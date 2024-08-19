Sikkim: Training Program On Postharvest Value-Addition in Millet Conducted In Pakyong

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Aug 19: A training and demonstration program on “Postharvest Value-addition in Millet” was held at Pachey Samsing Gram Panchayat Kendra on August 19, 2024. The program, attended by 61 farmers and farm women, aimed to promote entrepreneurship development in agricultural products through value addition, particularly among women.

The program included presentations and hands-on training on various aspects of millet processing, value addition, and marketing. Speakers from collaborating institutes, including ICAR-KVK, East Sikkim, and the Department of Agriculture, Pakyong District, shared their expertise on topics such as nutritional benefits of millets, food sanitation, packaging, and labeling.

The program concluded with a call to action, encouraging participants to implement their newfound knowledge and develop Pachey Samsing as a model village for millet-based value-added products in Sikkim. The event was part of the CAU-CAEPHT project, funded by Digital India Corporation, Govt of India.