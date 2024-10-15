Nagaland Gorkha Association Seeks Extension Of Indigenous Certificate Issuance

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Oct 15: The Nagaland Gorkha Association has appealed to the state government to extend the issuance of Non-Naga Gorkha Indigenous Inhabitants certificates until December 1, 1963.

In a representation submitted to the Chief Secretary, the association led by President Nobin Pradhan, highlighted the long history of Gorkha settlement in Nagaland and their contributions to the state.

The association expressed concern that despite their presence, no Gorkha names appeared in the 1974 Gazette Notification list due to lack of enumeration in districts like Dimapur sub-division, including Chumuokedima and Niuland.

The Nagaland Gorkha Association urged the government to enumerate Gorkhas settled in Nagaland under the Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN) and address their difficulties.