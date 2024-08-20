Heavy Rains Trigger Floods Across Tripura: 7 Dead, 5,067 Families Sheltered in 83 Relief Camps

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 20, 2024: Torrential rains over the past two days have wreaked havoc across the state, leading to widespread flooding and significant damage in multiple divisions. The relentless downpour has resulted in the deployment of more than 200 teams for relief and rescue operations, as reported by Revenue Department Secretary Brijesh Pandey during a press conference held at the secretariat in Agartala city on Tuesday afternoon.

“The situation is dire, with 7 confirmed fatalities across three districts,” Pandey revealed. “As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, one person has died in Khowai district, five in South Tripura district and one in Gomati district. Additionally, two individuals are missing, one each from Gomati and Khowai.”

A total of 183 relief camps have been established throughout the state under the guidance of district administrations. “We have opened 24 camps in West Tripura, 68 in Gomati, 30 in South Tripura, and 39 in Khowai. The remaining camps are spread across four other districts,” Pandey elaborated. “These camps are currently providing shelter to 5,607 affected families, ensuring they have access to essential food items, drinking water, baby food, and medicines.”

Pandey emphasized the comprehensive and coordinated efforts of multiple agencies involved in the relief operations. “Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Civil Defence, Apada Mitra Volunteers, and the Fire and Emergency Services Department are all actively engaged in the rescue efforts,” he said. “In addition, personnel from the Electricity Corporation, Public Works Department, and Agriculture Department are working on the ground to address the immediate needs.”

Despite the gravity of the situation, Pandey assured that the state government is on high alert and taking all necessary measures to manage the crisis. “Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, though currently out of the state, is closely monitoring the situation,” he noted.

The flooding has also caused significant damage to infrastructure and livelihoods. “We are facing challenges like landslides, which have cut off road communication in several areas,” Pandey stated. “There has been considerable damage to homes, livestock, and crops. Our immediate priority is relief and rescue, but we have already initiated the damage assessment process. While it will take some time to get a comprehensive report, rest assured that the victims will receive assistance as per disaster management guidelines.”

The press conference also saw the participation of Additional Secretary Tamal Majumdar and Director of Relief, Rehabilitation, and Disaster Management JV Doati, who reiterated the government’s commitment to managing the flood situation effectively. “The water levels in the Howrah, Dhalai, Muhuri, and Khowai rivers are currently above the danger mark,” they reported, “but the situation is under control, and there is no need for undue panic.”

As the rains continue, the administration is working around the clock to clear debris and restore road connectivity, ensuring that the state can recover from this natural disaster as quickly as possible.