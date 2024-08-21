Mizoram Pig Farmers Suffer Staggering Losses Amid African Swine Fever Outbreak

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, August 21: The African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak in Mizoram has resulted in a staggering loss of nearly Rs 800 crore for pig farmers since 2021, the state assembly was informed on Tuesday.

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister C Lalsawivunga revealed that 57,217 pigs died from ASF, while 43,159 others were culled to prevent the disease’s spread between March 2021 and August 15, 2024.

The minister stated that pig farmers incurred a financial loss of Rs 799.68 crore during this period, with an additional Rs 239.45 crore loss reported between January and August this year.

The state government has declared ASF a state of disaster, imposed a ban on pig and pork imports, and received financial assistance from the Centre. Efforts are being made to contain the outbreak, although complete eradication is not possible.

Mizoram consumes over 4 lakh kilograms of pork monthly, with private agencies importing pork products from Pune, Maharashtra, due to the ban on imports from neighboring states and countries.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), ASF is a highly contagious and fatal viral disease of pigs, first detected in Kenya in 1921.