No Govt Jobs For Meghalaya’s USTM Pass-Outs In Assam, Says CM Himanta

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 21: In an escalating feud with the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has hinted at preventing students passing out from the university from applying for government jobs in Assam.

Sarma alleged that USTM is trying to undermine Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) with its upcoming medical college, claiming they showed “fake patients” during a National Medical Council inspection.

The Chief Minister directed the legal department to explore ways to prevent USTM pass-outs from being considered for government jobs in Assam, citing concerns about the validity of their certificates from a different state.

Sarma also discouraged Assamese students from studying at USTM, urging them to opt for free education in Assam instead of paying to study at the Meghalaya-based university.

The move has sparked a controversy, with many questioning the legality and fairness of such a decision. The Chief Minister’s comments have added fuel to the ongoing war of words between the Assam government and USTM.