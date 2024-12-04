Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Meets Union Minister Hardeep Puri To Discuss Industrial Growth Initiatives

Guwahati, Dec 4: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday to discuss key initiatives aimed at boosting industrial development in the state.

The talks primarily centered around strengthening the hydrocarbon sector, a vital part of Assam’s economy. CM Sarma also invited Puri to the Advantage Assam Summit 2025, a platform designed to attract investment to the state.

This meeting highlights the Assam government’s ongoing efforts to collaborate with the Union Government to accelerate economic and industrial progress in the region.

