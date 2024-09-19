Tripura: BSF Collaborates with BGB to Secure Release of Indian National Kidnapped in Bangladesh

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 19, 2024: Swapna Mog, wife of Chailafru Mog, a resident of Mogpara, Radhanagar under P R Bari police station in South Tripura district approached the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Belonia Border Outpost on Thursday, seeking help regarding the abduction of her husband in Bangladesh.

According to Swapna Mog, her husband Chailafru Mog had legally traveled to Bangladesh on September 13 using a valid passport and visa through the Belonia Land Custom Station to visit relatives. However, while returning, he was reportedly abducted by a group of Bangladeshi miscreants. The abductors have allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 1 lakh for his release.

Upon receiving the complaint, the BSF took swift action and contacted the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). A flag meeting at the company commander level was held between the BSF at Belonia and the BGB at Majumdarhat at 11:30 am, according to an official statement from the BSF.

During the meeting, the BSF commander raised serious concerns about the abduction of an Indian national on Bangladeshi soil. In response, the BGB commander informed the BSF that one of the suspects involved in the case had been arrested by Bangladeshi authorities. He further assured that a search operation was underway to apprehend the remaining culprits.

“The BGB commander assured us that once all necessary procedures are completed, Chailafru Mog, who is currently in the custody of Bangladesh Police in Chittagong, will be handed over to the BSF,” the BSF spokesperson stated.

Swapna Mog expressed her gratitude for the prompt efforts by the BSF in addressing the situation, saying, “I am thankful for their swift action and hope for my husband’s safe return soon.”