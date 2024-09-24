Sikkim: Gyalshing Launches Vehicle Permit Program For Nathula Tourism

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Sept 24: The Tourism and Civil Aviation department launched a vehicle permit program for Nathula, a popular tourist spot at the Indo-China border, aiming to rationalize permits during peak season.

Zilla Adakshya Ds Limboo inaugurated the program at the Tourist Information Centre in Pelling, expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang for prioritizing tourism.

Limboo urged stakeholders to promote rural tourism, highlighting Gyalshing’s cultural richness and potential. Assistant Director Tourism Gyamtso Bhutia explained the permit criteria, limiting issuance to 50 vehicles per day, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers, for registered travel agencies.

Pelling Tourism Development Association President Keshav Pradhan thanked the government for the initiative, suggesting restrictions on travel desks and proposing a Sikkim Institute of Mountaineering and Museum at Yuksam.

The program concluded with an interactive session, and the first permit was issued to Narayan Khatiwada of ‘Lets go Tour and Travels’. The initiative aims to promote tourism with an equal flow of tourists across the state.