Four Sentenced To Life For Brutal Murder In Assam

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Agu 22: A court in Assam’s Sonitpur district has sentenced four individuals to rigorous life imprisonment for the murder of an auto-rickshaw driver, Mohammad Jalil, who was killed on July 5, 2017.

District Sessions Judge Debashish Bhattacharjee handed down the sentences to Akbar Ali, Hazrat Ali, Babar Ali, and Abu Hanif, also imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of them. The court found that the murder was premeditated and stemmed from a previous dispute.

The incident had taken place at Khaliamari under the Borghat Police Station limits, and the accused were found guilty of the crime after a thorough investigation and trial. The life imprisonment sentences were pronounced on Wednesday, bringing closure to the eight-year-old case.