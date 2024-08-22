N F Railway Ensuring Safety of Passengers and Providing Shelter & Assistance at Stations to Flood Affected People of Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 22, 2024: In the prevailing inclement weather and continuous rain in Tripura, the alertness of Railway loco pilots, loco inspectors, traffic inspectors and station staff is ensuring the safety of railway passengers. On Wednesday, Loco Pilot R. N. Kumar & Assistant Loco Pilot Surajit Debnath prevented a possible mishap while they were working in train 05676 UPDharmanagar – Agartala Passenger Special. The train was moving slowly through the Baramura hill ranges area with about 1000 passengers. After passing the Teliamura station the Loco Pilot and the Asst. Loco Pilot suddenly noticed obstruction on railway track at about 10-10 AM at KM 149/02, about 33 km from Agartala.

They immediately stopped the train by applying emergency brake without loss of any time. On physical verification they noticed huge landslips from nearby hill slopes including mud and trees on railway track. As it was raining heavily at that time, they immediately communicated the situation over phone to their superior.

Due to timely application of the emergency brake, the train full of passengers could be stopped about 100 m before the debris of landslide. In another similar incident today, train number 13174 Kanchanjungha Express was controlled at KM 146/8, on receiving information about fallen tree blocking the railway track at KM 146/1-2 between Teliamura and Jirania stations.

Due to the floods, people of numerous affected areas of Tripura have sought shelter at their nearby Railway stations. Udaipur and other stations have turned out to be a safe shelter for the flood-affected people during the deluge.

NF. Railway authorities have made provision for necessary assistance to the flood-affected people at the stations. All the waiting rooms, toilets and other amenities with 24×7 drinking water provision have been made available to the affected people. Railways authorities proactively stand with the flood-affected people taking shelter at stations until the situation turns normal.

NF. Railway is taking utmost care for train operations due to landslide at several locations near tracks. Trains are being monitored and operated with speed restrictions to avert any untoward incidents. Loco Pilots, Guards, Trackmen have been alerted for any disturbances beside the tracks. N. F. Railway is always committed to assist people under any kind of circumstances and natural disaster.