Nagaland Police Issue Caution Against Leaking Sensitive Information On Social Media

NET Web Desk

Kohima, August 22: The Nagaland Police Headquarters has issued a notice warning police officers and personnel against sharing confidential operational messages on social media platforms.

The notice, follows the recent circulation of a message containing mobile vehicle check-post (MVCP) security details for different districts on various WhatsApp groups.

The police chief’s notice emphasized that unauthorized circulation or leaking of sensitive information may alert potential criminals and anti-social elements, defeating the purpose of police actions.

Unauthorized circulation of confidential and operational information is considered serious misconduct and may attract disciplinary measures and legal actions.

Unit commanders and senior officers have been directed to sensitize all ranks and file under their command to handle professional and official communication with due care.

The public has been requested to exercise caution and not repeat or circulate any such messages shared with them inadvertently or advertently on social media.