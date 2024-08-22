Tripura CM Manik Saha Prioritizes Rescue And Relief Operations Amid Severe Flooding

NET Web Desk

Agartala, August 22: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has emphasized the administration’s top priority on rescue and relief operations as heavy rainfall continues to affect various districts in the state, leading to severe flooding.

CM Saha, who was monitoring the situation from Delhi, stated that he has been in touch with concerned departments and reviewed the flood situation. He acknowledged the severity of the situation, citing unprecedented rainfall and landslides.

NDRF, SDRF, BSF, police, and volunteers are engaged in rescue operations, with 321 relief camps currently operating in the state, housing around 30,000 people. The CM has ordered the rescue of people from low-lying areas using boats.

The government’s priority is to rescue people stranded in unsafe places and provide them with food, health, and hygiene facilities. Restoration efforts will follow once the rain subsides.

The agricultural sector has suffered significant damage, but the central government has assured support. CM Saha plans to visit affected areas and assess the damage.

CM Saha appealed to citizens to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary rumors, and cooperate with the administration.

The CM noted that this level of rainfall is unprecedented, with the South district recording 375 mm of rainfall.

CM Saha briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the situation and requested additional NDRF teams. The Home Minister assured all possible support during this crisis.