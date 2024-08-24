Manipur: CM condemns Congress , Calls For National Unity

NET Web Desk

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has strongly condemned the opposition Congress party, accusing it of trying to sow discord and undermine the integrity of India. Speaking at a press conference at his secretariat today, the Chief Minister underscored the critical importance of national unity during these challenging times, expressing his dissatisfaction with Congress’s actions, of joining alliances with the National Conference (NC) at the Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Minister Biren Singh informed the media that he held a high-level meeting with the visiting military officials, including Major General Ravroop Singh, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South), at his secretariat yesterday. The discussions focused on the central government’s serious concern over the ongoing conflict in Manipur and the necessary steps to restore peace. During the meeting, the Chief Minister provided the visiting officers with relevant documents, including a map of Manipur, and expressed optimism that their deliberations would lead to positive actions upon their return to Delhi.

Addressing questions about the progress of the state’s railway project, Chief Minister Biren Singh revealed that he recently discussed the matter with the Railway Minister during his visit to Delhi. He pointed out that construction work on the project had been stalled due to a landslide in the Noney area and other unresolved issues. The state government is actively working to address these challenges and is committed to compensating for any grievances to ensure the early completion of the project.