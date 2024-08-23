Hindenburg Allegations: Assam Congress Holds Protests, Demands SEBI Chief’s Resignation, JPC Probe

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 23: The Congress party intensified its attack on the NDA government on Thursday, staging protests outside Enforcement Directorate offices across the country. The demonstrations demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue and the resignation of SEBI chief Madhabi Buch.

In Guwahati, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah led the protest, accusing the government of misusing its agencies to target the opposition. Senior leaders, including MPs Pradyut Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain, participated in the protest, which saw heavy security deployment and a brief scuffle with security personnel.

Similar protests were held in other cities, with INDIA bloc members demanding a thorough investigation into corruption allegations against Buch. The protests follow a fresh report by Hindenburg Research, alleging that Buch and her husband have stakes in offshore funds linked to the Adani money laundering scandal.

The Congress has escalated its demands for a probe into the Adani issue, accusing the government of shielding business houses loyal to the ruling BJP. The protests mark a significant escalation in the political battle over the Adani issue, with the opposition seeking to corner the government over alleged corruption and cronyism.